New way to visualize your ideas
Bring 3D models to real life in holograms and step into a powerful
new way to explore, understand, and share your work.
About MR Builder
MR Builder is a new way for architects, 3D designers and constructors to visualize 3D models.
MR Builder allows to demonstrate and interact with your 3D models in Hololens. Just a couple of clicks in almost any 3D editor, like 3dsMax, Revit, SketchUp and others and you ready to go
See your design in the real space and reduce the time of approval

We proved that 3D model examination of buildings in Hololens with your clients can reduce time and quantity of corrections

Auchan managed to reduce the time of project approval by 75% (from the standard 3 months to 1 months) and opened a flagship store on Tverskaya in Moscow in a record time
Control your construction on a new level

The collation of a holographic model on a site makes it possible to identify differences between real construction and your model more effectively and make corrections in time.

The engineering company IBCON was able to identify inconsistencies in the work of contractors and prevented the increase in estimates for one of the largest Russian mining companies
See buildings before their actually there
Allows customers and customers to see the actual size and volume of buildings on site.

A new opportunity to sell additional services to your customers, when one of the points of the proposal will be the application of mixed reality technologies during the project.
Present your 3D model to clients

Make interactive holographic presentation of your 3D model of building or interior in any space with no additional cost. This approach will allow you to give your clients the full picture of the project and save a lot of time for approval.

Gravion Company presented its services at the ProEstate 2017 exhibition, showing one of its works with the help of MR Builder. The number of potential customers interested in the company's services grew by 75% compared to last year.
Holographic mobility
Place holographic 3D model in any space
Share experience
Share your model in one room with two or more hololens users
Native interaction
Any user can scale, rotate, move the model using gestures
Combine realities
You can combine real space and holographic model in 1x1 mode
Manipulate layers
Make transparent or highlight any layers or objects in your model
Effective Services
We take care about our clients time. Just reach us — and we will help you with any questions.
It's quite easy to integrate MR Builder in your work, just upload your 3D model to our app and start working.

HoloLens is a mobile device. That is why there are some requirements for 3D models.
Has 7-day trial period. No charges.
Requirements for 3D models.
  1. File's format *.fbx
  2. The number of polygons in one rendered frame should not be more than 200 000 pieces.
  3. Textures format: - .png or .jpg; Resolution: square, 512x512, 1024x1024, etc.
  4. Only standard materials of basic 3D editors are supported (color, texture, transparency)
  5. Necessaire tags (postfix of the object name): _TAG_FLOOR, _TAG_INSIDE
  6. To optimize a total number of objects in your 3D model make a group of similar objects as one mesh with one material.
  7. The scale of the model in the metric system should be 1:1; the pivot points should be inside the mesh
  8. No Cyrillic symbols in the model name
  9. Check the direction of the normals of polygons
  10. Remove all polygon's superpositions
